$684.24 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $684.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.70 million and the highest is $688.77 million. Cimpress posted sales of $641.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cimpress by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,636. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

