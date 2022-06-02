$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) will post $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $100,000.00. Allogene Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year sales of $140,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $240,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.17 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $8.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 200.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 241,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

