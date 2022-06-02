$81.47 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will announce $81.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.05 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $68.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $328.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.52 million to $331.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.99 million, with estimates ranging from $378.27 million to $381.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

PAR Technology stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $991.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PAR Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $10,603,000. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 278,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

