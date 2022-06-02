$936.44 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will announce $936.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.60 million and the highest is $949.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $832.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

