$943.16 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will post sales of $943.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $956.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $933.40 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $860.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,721,000 after acquiring an additional 726,527 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

