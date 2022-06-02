Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

