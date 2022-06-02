Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCD stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $392.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.01. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

