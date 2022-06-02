Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 740.61%. Analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,380,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 996,088 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 424,669 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Acutus Medical by 461.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 481,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 395,576 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $499,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

