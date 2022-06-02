Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 10,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,473. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

