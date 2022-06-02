Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 87,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,846. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.