Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $157,630. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.