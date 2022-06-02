Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 1,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

