Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 75,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

