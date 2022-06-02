Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGLE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,133. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

