Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of AFMD opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $386.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Affimed by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

