Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

NYSE:A opened at $123.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.00. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 408,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80,848 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

