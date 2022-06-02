agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $106,678.92 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $106,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,563.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $98,746.80.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. 2,323,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,737. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $953,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 59.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.