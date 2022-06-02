Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.