AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “
Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,696. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
