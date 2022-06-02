AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,696. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 247.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

