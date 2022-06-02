Airbnb, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

ABNB stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.36. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,934 shares of company stock worth $116,723,330. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

