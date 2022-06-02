Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded at TheStreet

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Airgain has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Airgain by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

