Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $240.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.33. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Albemarle by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Albemarle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.