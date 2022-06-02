Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 17,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,317. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $445.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

