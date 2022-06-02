Alexander F. Stern Sells 70,000 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.12. 441,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

