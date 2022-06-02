Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $125,570,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $62,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,075 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.