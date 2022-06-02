Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will report $207.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $188.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $897.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.90 million to $905.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.59. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,504,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 293,258 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,186,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

