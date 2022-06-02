ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,975. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,645,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

