Allison Peterson Sells 1,646 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.26. 2,226,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,586. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

