Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €22.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($23.66) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Alstom in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of ALO traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €25.51 ($27.43). 1,141,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.26. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($40.18).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

