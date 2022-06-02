Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alstom from €37.50 ($40.32) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alstom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alstom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.
Alstom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alstom (ALSMY)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alstom (ALSMY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.