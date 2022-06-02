Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alstom from €37.50 ($40.32) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alstom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alstom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Alstom stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 724,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

