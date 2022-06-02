Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.43). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

ALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 321,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,768. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

