Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NYSE MO opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

