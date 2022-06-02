Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMBA. Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $60,191.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

