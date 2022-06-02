Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Michael J. Zacka Sells 33,500 Shares

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMCR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,131,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amcor by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amcor by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

