Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,919,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,128 shares of company stock worth $3,043,683. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,418,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Coann Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 118,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

