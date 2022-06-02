American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.13. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 3,190,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $13.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

