American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) CEO Sells $1,624,370.04 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ACC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 69,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

