American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $65,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $40.68 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

