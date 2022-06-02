American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Sells $118,401.25 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMSC stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 815,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $179.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.