American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Sells $118,401.25 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AMSC stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 815,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $179.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.37.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.
American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
