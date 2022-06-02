American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $72,621.25 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMSC traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,203. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

