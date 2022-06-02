American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $72,621.25 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AMSC traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,203. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.
American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
