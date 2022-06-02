American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Superconductor by 152.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Superconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 29,717.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 92.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

