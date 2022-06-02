American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,927. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43.
About American Superconductor (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
