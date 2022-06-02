American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. American Superconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to –$0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

AMSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 152.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

