Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of COLD opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

