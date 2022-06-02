AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.97 Per Share

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.83.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

