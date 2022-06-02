Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE DYN opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.52. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

