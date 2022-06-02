Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.49.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,643. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

