Analysts Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Hillman Solutions reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

In related news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 171,186 shares of company stock worth $1,799,302.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HLMN opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

