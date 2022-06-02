Analysts Anticipate Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,774 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,667 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVR remained flat at $$1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,300,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -32.14%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

