Analysts Anticipate LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LianBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.75).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

In other LianBio news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,661,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,999,090.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,352. LianBio has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

LianBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

